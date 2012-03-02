Robert Brunner: How do you generate ideas?

“For me it’s always looking beyond the obvious thing. You always start out with the stuff you know how to do and you go right there and you gotta get that out of your system. If you’re gonna be innovative, you gotta look at the opportunities out there that present themselves that are undiscovered. What people really want is to live their lives better ultimately. And that happens in a variety of ways big and small. Ultimately, I don’t care if it’s a consumer product, an industrial product, and IT product. Ultimately you’re around looking at how people do things and finding ways that allow them to do it better.” — Robert Brunner