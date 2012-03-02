Navarrow Wright: How do you generate ideas?

“The thing about ideas is that for me is that they come to me throughout the day so I have to make sure I remember them all. Whether it’s creating a voice message on my iPhone, jotting something down, EverNote, those tools are great. But one of the ways I find out about new ideas is reading about other companies and what they’re doing and talking to real people about their issues. And what I find is that the combination of the two helps become a unique idea about how to solve those problems. I live on TechCrunch, I live on those other sites. It’s constantly involved with how people are doing different things.” — Navarrow Wright