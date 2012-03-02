Mark Zuckerberg: How do you generate innovation?

“A lot of people think that innovation is just having your great idea. But a lot of it is just moving quickly and trying a lot of things. So at Facebook we’ve really built our whole company and our whole culture around that. We do things like shift code every single day. And we have this tradition of having hack-a-thons which are events where all of our engineers and really the whole company get together and stay up just all night building things, whatever they want, not just what they’re doing for work, just trying things out and inovating.” — Mark Zuckerberg