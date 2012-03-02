Mike Rowe: What is the business case for generosity?

“Well there is no business case for generosity. There’s a human case, though. And since some businesses are still run by humans it’s not completely unheard of to see generosity in the marketplace. I refer to it as the missionary position and that’s a position we’ve embraced in Mike Rowe works. Of course I understand that all businesses are fundamentally competitive so you need to have a mercenary posture as well. The mercenary posture will keep you profitable. The missionary position will keep you on top.” — Mike Rowe