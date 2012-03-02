advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Paul Venables: Tis’ The Season: Generosity, Inspiration, and Renewing Spirits

By Paul Venables1 minute Read

“I’m Paul Venables, founder and creative director or Venables Bill and Partners advertising agency in San Francisco. How do I inspire my employees? By believing in them. It’s that simple. Thank you for your time.” — Paul Venables

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life