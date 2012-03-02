Rick Moonen: Tis’ The Season: Generosity, Inspiration, and Renewing Spirits

“I renew my spirit by exercising. Connect with myself first. Cycling in the desert is awesome at reviving. I travel often with the work that I do and explore what other in the hospitality industry are doing as much as I possibly can. Take an extra day or two to relax and take in the world and when you return to your own business you have a refreshed perspective on how your operations function. This renews your sense of pride and clarifies the changes that need to be made.

— Rick Moonen