Jeff Swartz: What is the business case for generosity?

Jeff Swartz

“For three generations we’ve run a family business, and we believe at the heart, the anonymous construct of the corporation and the business transaction boils down to two people choosing to do something together in business. Buy something, sell something, work together. Generosity of spirit is the basis to build human relationships and it underlies the way we run our business.” — Jeff Swartz

