Jim Koch: Tis’ The Season: Generosity, Inspiration, and Renewing Spirits

“What we did is began the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream program. And as an entrepreneur I know how hard it is getting money when you’re just starting out because no one will lend it to you. So we make micro-loans to low-end entrepreneurs in the food and beverage business which we know here. And we don’t just give them loans but we also do mentoring and give them expertise. We do speed coaching so they don’t just get money but they can tap into Sam Adams expertise and in starting a small company and in marketing, production, sourcing ingredients, PR — all of the things we’ve learned to do over the last twenty-five years we can make available to these entrepreneurs because maybe there’s another Sam Adams among them.” — Jim Koch