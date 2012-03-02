advertisement
Maureen Broderick: What is the toughest feedback you’ve ever received?

By Maureen Broderick1 minute Read

“I’m Maureen Broderick and my toughest but most helpful feedback was my annual evaluation at Allen and Hamilton. It was effective for three reasons. Number one: Evaluations are a big deal. Number two: Everyone from the CEO on down was given to recommendations each year in areas to improve upon. Number three: The process had teeth. You sure as heck better made those improvements by next year or your salary and bonus was seriously impacted.” — Maureen Broderick

