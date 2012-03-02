Porter Bayne: How do you deal with workplace anxiety and stress?

“I would say the thing that makes stress hardest in the startup life is the thought that what you’re going through is uniquely bad for you. That either other people don’t go through it because they’re better, or because they just don;t go through it. And so being around other people that you can relate to, other companies, people who have been down that road successfully, people who have not, and people who have been down that road and felt miserably — just to realize that what you;re going through is really fairly normal.” — Porter Bayne