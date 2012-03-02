advertisement
Max Levchin: How do you generate ideas?

By Max Levchin1 minute Read

“How to generate ideas? I usually go through a two-step process where I first try to identify or record waves or themes of innovation or change that are happening in society or internet or whatever it is that I’m interested in. And then I usually get together with a really smart friend or two and engage in socratic debate where I try to come up with bad ideas and they tell me why I’m terrible. Sometimes good stuff emerges.” — Max Levchin

