An advocate for sustainable fishing and seafood, Chef Rick Moonen’s passion for conservation has led him to national acclaim.

A native New Yorker, Moonen graduated first in his class from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York in 1978. He apprenticed at L’Hostellerie Bressane in Hillsdale, New York where he built both his confidence and experience working side by side with Chef Jean Morel.