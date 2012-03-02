Steve Cody: The Self-Taught Leader

“I think the most important social tool we use to develop talent within our organization is stand-up comedy. We train every one of our employees how to do three or four minutes of stand-up. We do it in front of our peers. It’s a huge bonding experience and they feel after they’ve done this that they can give a business presentation or client presentation. It’s a piece of cake for them. So it’s been a huge morale builder, a great identifier of future leadership talent and really brought the team together.” — Steve Cody