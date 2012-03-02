advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rick Moonen: The Self-Taught Leader

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“I feel I’ve learned the most from the positions that I’ve held that were less than ideal. There are more challenges associated with restrictive conditions and when you overcome those you become a much better leader and have greater perspective of your profession. I learn the most whenever I’m placed in a teaching position as well. Your students have a diverse perspective and you’re forced to think outside of your own profession.” — Rick Moonen

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life