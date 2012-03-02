Brains On Fire: What did you learn from your last business “near death” experience?

“On a particularly bad day I reached out to two friends of mine who actually run companies larger than mine and I said, ‘I need to talk to you.'” Within two minutes I had an email back: ‘I’ll be there.’ We talked for over an hour and a half. And I’ll never forget — I was walking back to my car and one of the guys was walking back with me — he looked at me. I told him thank you. Thank you. That helped me a lot. He said ‘No, Robin, thank you.’ When somebody trusts you, it’s an honor.” — Brains On Fire