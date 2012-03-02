Brian Glinsman: What do you do when you don’t know what to do?

“When you don’t know what to do I think the best idea is to make a decision. It may be difficult, but not making a decision is a decision that’s not in your favor. To do this, I would seek out subject matter experts or mentors to help you make a decision. In the situation where you have a large risk vs. reward vs. a more conservative path, it may be bes tto proceed down both paths with milestones and checkpoints so that in the end, you make a firm decision within a known time period.” — Brian Glinsman