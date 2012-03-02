Jeanne Gang: How do you know innovation when you see it?

“Hi, I’m Jeanne Gang. I’m an architect and founder of Studio Gang Art. How do you know innovation when you see it? Innovation is something that happens as a result of multiple attempts at a problem, an iterative process. It’s coming at a problem from multiple angles and different points of view. In the end, I think you know innovation when you see it takes things that we already know but synthesizes them in a totally new way.” — Jeanne Gang