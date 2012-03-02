advertisement
Tim Andree: How do you ask a difficult question?

By Tim Andree1 minute Read

“Difficult questions need to be addressed as directly as possible, without losing sight of the fact that you’re working with human beings with human feelings. It’s really a responsibility of leadership to directly address what needs to be addressed and not put off the tough stuff. At Dentsu we have a corporate principle that says confrontation when necessary shouldn’t be shied away from.” — Tim Andree

