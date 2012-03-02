advertisement
James Danko: How do you ask a difficult question?

By James Danko1 minute Read

“Sometimes you just need to take a deep breath and get through it. Just as in any difficult situation, the anxiety and fear in advance is usually much worse than the act itself. Be direct, state your question, and then just be quiet. Don’t quality what you’re asking, don’t answer your own question. I counsel Villanova students and employees alike. There’s nothing like forcing yourself to do a tough task to improve your management skills.” — James Danko

