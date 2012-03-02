advertisement
Barbara Fagan- Smith: How do you deliver difficult news to your staff, customers, or the public?

By Barbara Fagan-Smith

“When there’s difficult news to share, be honest, be transparent, and do it quickly. Don’t dilute ir or dip it in sugar. No, employees and customers and even the public are willing to forgive or even help if we treat them with the forthright truth. So lying or secrecy just breeds distrust, even contempt. But humble honesty breeds trust and loyalty.” — Barbara Fagan

