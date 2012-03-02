advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rick Moonen: In Difficult Times

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“Depending on the severity of the feedback, I like to deliver difficult information by putting the situation into perspective. We’ve all been criticized by our peers at some point and it never feels good. But it’s always appreciated if it’s presented in a respectful, heartfelt way. Attack and feedback are entirely different perceptions.” — Rick Moonen

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life