Sean Maloney: In Difficult Times

“The first time I told someone that they’re going to be made unemployed, that we could no longe employ them, it was one of the toughest experiences I’ve ever been through and I remember preparing for it for two days. First of all, if you’re delivering bad news you have to prepare for it extremely carefully. You have to think through everything that they’re going to say and the possible reaction of the other person. Then you have to be very, very blunt and you have to not dodge and not pull a single punch. ” — Sean Maloney