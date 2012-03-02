Gary Vaynerchuk: Is there a place for a person who is brilliant, but not a “team player?”

“What do you do with a brilliant person that’s not a team player? This was the one that I wanted to tackle out of all these amazing questions that I was asked, and mainly because it’s been the thesis of my career. Culture is everything. The way that I built Wine Library, the way that I built Vayner Media, is completed based on this thesis. The best five wine people that ever worked for me, I fired. Because culture and atmosphere is the only way to cohesively make a team unit that will dominate in your business. So you fire them.” — Gary Vaynerchuck