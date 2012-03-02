advertisement
Robert Brunner of Ammunition: Can a team lead themselves?

By Robert Brunner1 minute Read

“You know I don’t believe a team can lead itself. I’m a big believer in vision. And even if you have a shared vision amongst a group, ultimately it will lead to some form of consensus. You really have to have someone who’s driving that and leading that and making the right choices or you won’t be able to be really successful.” — Robert Brunner

