Eileen Gittins: How can teams make better decisions?

“So this is one of my favorite ones. How can a team make better decisions? Wow. Number one rule is role clarity. If people understand their roles and what’s expected of them they will rise to the occasion. The second is reverse-engineer back from success. What do you want to have happen? Figure out the end point and reverse back into making that a win. And the third thing is, there can’t really be penalties for making mistakes. You’ve got to have a no-penalty zone.” — Eileen Gittins