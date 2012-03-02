advertisement
Rick Moonen: Go Team!

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“When my team becomes distracted I organize an outing that returns everyone back to their collective focus. Communication is the principle reason why breakdowns happen in the hospitality industry. A company break is usually the best form of reestablishing the communication channels. A trip to a local farm, joint participation in a charity, or a company picnic works wonders. Positions and titles dissolve during these outings. Joint pride is reestablished.” — Rick Moonen

