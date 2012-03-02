advertisement
Rick Moonen: You’re Fired!

By Rick Moonen1 minute Read

“When an employee or manager needs to relocate I first ask myself if they were given ample direction and opportunity to correct and perform the original expectations that were outlined when they were hired. I ask them questions that make them realize their lack of performance and then we reach a mutual conclusion. And then I throw them the fuck out. People don’t get fires at Seafood, they fire themselves.” — Rick Moonen

