Suzy Sandberg: You’re Fired!

“Firing someone is never easy but the person who’s getting fires should have some idea that it’s coming because there’s already been a verbal warning, a written warning, they’ve been put on probation. So the time that you actually fire them there shouldn’t be any actual surprises. In terms of actually firing the person you need to realize it’s nothing personal, just deliver the message. And it’s best to always have someone from human resources there. You should never engage someone at the time that they’re being fired. It’s not good for either party.” — Suzy Sandberg