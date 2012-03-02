Damian Hess (MC Frontalot): You’re Fired!

“In this day n’ age one might stage a career without fear of any coworkers wandering near. Once revered, the sit-down-together interaction fades in our esteem. It seems that the protraction of distance, offsetting hours of operation, leads us to devote hope to remote communication such as email, IM, phone and facsimile. You know you’re not on call because you follow your boss’s twitter feed. But there’s three transactions you should keep offline: any office party with drinking, clinking a glass of wine; any time you ever tell anybody that they’re fired; sleeping your way to the top not feasible via cyber.” — Damian Hess