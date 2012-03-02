Ella Bell: You’re Fired!

“Be sure you have really good data to support what’s wrong, what’s not being done right. Sit down and have an honest, face-to-face conversation with the person. Do a little assessment. Is it a skill issue? Is it a person issue? Is it a fit issue? I like to give to the person a little time to see if they can correct the situation. If not, you gotta let them go. You’re not doing him a favor, you’re not doing a company a favor by keeping someone on who really should be in another place.” — Ella Bell