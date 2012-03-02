Antony Young: Now What Do I Do?

“Yesterday, actually. I observed that some men think that changing your mind is a sign of indecision and weakness. but in many cases I’ve found the opposite to be true. The staff, to be open to listening and potentially acting on their views is incredibly motivating. It’s also a strong indication that you won’t let your own ego dictate making the best decisions for the company. And lastly and more importantly, it shows that you are a dynamic leader willing to change decisions if you get better information.” — Antony Young