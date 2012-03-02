advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Christiana Wyly: Now What Do I Do?

By Christiana Wyly1 minute Read

“Change is the nature of the world around us and I think success is our ability to adapt to that change as it arises. Some of the smartest people I know are smart enough to know that they can’t predict the future. And so it’s important to respond to the opportunities and challenges that arise as they come your way.” — Christiana Wyly

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life