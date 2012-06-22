Beth Comstock: Now What Do I Do?

BETH COMSTOCK: “What do you do when you don’t know what to do? That’s one of the most perplexing questions for any innovator. An innovator’s road is full of ambiguity. You don’t know what you don’t know and so many times you become paralyzed. Often times you become paralyzed by possibility. There are too many paths to choose and you don’t know which to choose. But most of the time I find that when you don’t know what to do, just follow your gut and get started.”