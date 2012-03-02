Mitchell Harper: The Customer Is the Boss of You

“So if you’re getting slammed online this is what I recommend. Stop by admitting if you’ve screwed up so that the person knows you’re genuine. Explain what happened. Offer a genuine solution if you did screw up. Get the customer on the phone so you ca apologize or personally apologize and address the issue head on. Don’t avoid it, don’t lie, don’t blame the customer, take responsibility and come up with a quick fix that will make them happy and solve the problem.” — Mitchell Harper