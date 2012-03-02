Rebecca Saeger: How do you deliver difficult news to your staff, customers, or the public?

“I’m Becky Saeger, the CMO at Charles Schwab. In giving difficult news to people, I think that three things are very important. The first is empathy. Let them know you want to know how they feel, you care about how they feel and you can convey that in a lot of different ways. Second is honesty. You have to lay out the facts you have to be straight-forward and authentic and you have to really understand the situation. And finally, hope. Like any good leader you have to show them the path forward and let them see how to go from here. Thank you.” — Rebecca Saeger