Christiana Wyly: Saying Yes, Saying No

By Christiana Wyly1 minute Read

“As an impact investor, I’ll greenlight a new project if it lights me up, if it excites me. And if it’s a great business opportunity that significantly improves people lives and the environment around us then it also has to have the right team behind it and be the right time.” — Christiana Wyly

