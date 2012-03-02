Jeff Swartz: When Was the Last Time You Changed Your Mind About Something Important?

“The last time I changed my mind about something important was the last time I was given insight about someone who cared about what they were sharing. The crap in the press about flip flop and politicians is disastrous. You want to be lead by someone who says ‘I got a point of view nad I’m clinging to it despite new data’? My mind is open to insight whenever it comes and I’m flexible enough to respond to it whenever I find it.” — Jeff Swartz