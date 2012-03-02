Alex Rampell: Saying Yes, Saying No

“I like to greenlight a new idea, at least at my level, when it has the possibility of being transformative for the company. So I don’t get involved in doing Diet Coke to Diet Pepsi but can we really do something that changes the company, changes the trajectory? That’s when I like to get individually involved and help push that. As well as something doesn’t have an owner. Can we have that? Can I help push something that’s a new initiative that nobody’s working on and move that to a profitable conclusion?” — Alex Rampell