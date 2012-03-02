Craig Donato: What do you do about the rogue, the bully, the diva on a team?

“Every management team needs at least one outlaw. An outlaw is someone who can’t live by the rules and is constantly challenging the status quo. These people are a pain to manage but they’re great at pushing the management team outside the box. On the other hand, one thing you can’t tolerate are bullies. Bullies — rather than bring people out — shut people down, and they’re an absolute cancer to the organization. Most CEOs including myself really struggle with a talented bully. That’s someone who individually does a great job, but they do it at the expense of an organization. And because it’s really hard to measure the impact they’re having on culture, on the rest of the team, I think we tend to discount it.” — Craig Donato