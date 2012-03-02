advertisement
Jill Beraud: Saying Yes, Saying No

By Jill Beraud1 minute Read

“I really look for a few things before I greenlight a project. This first is, Is is really consumer relevant? Is there an idea that’s going to excite the consumer? The second is, Is it going to have a big impact on the business? And the third is, How innovate is it? Is it groundbreaking? Is it doing something fresh? And I’m really looking for all three of those things before I’m going to greenlight it.” — Jill Beraud

