Alex Rampell: How do you acknowledge individual achievement in a collaborative environment?

Alex Rampell is the co-founder and CEO of TrialPay, a payment and promotions platform that uses the efficiencies of the Web to pair online shoppers with ideal offers at every stage of the purchase process. Prior to TrialPay, Alex co-founded FraudEliminator, the first consumer anti-phishing company, which merged into SiteAdvisor and was acquired by McAfee in April 2006. Alex began his career at while still in school, writing and selling consumer software on bulletin board systems and the nascent Internet. His first successful company gained hundreds of thousands of paying customers worldwide.