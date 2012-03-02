Jon Siegal: How do you acknowledge individual achievement in a collaborative environment?

Jon Siegal, Founder and CEO of the Company, has more than 18 years of sales and general management experience. Prior to founding the Company, Jon was a Vice President of Sales at Siebel Systems where he was consistently recognized as one of the top contributors to the company’s growth from $40 million to $2 billion in annual revenue. He began his career at IBM Corporation where he was responsible for sales to the media, advertising, and entertainment industries. Jon also served as Executive Vice President of Sales, Global Distribution and Alliances for a San Francisco startup company where his efforts led to business relationships with major retailers and partnerships with companies such as Verifone, HP, NCR, and IBM. Jon received a Masters degree in Business Administration from the John E. Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from UCLA.