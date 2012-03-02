Bill Jensen: Free Your Mind: Making Hard Things Simple

“Head. Heart. Hands. Know. Feel. Do. It’s intellectual understanding, it’s emotional connection, it’s action. What we as a work force — all of us — have a personal responsibility for is getting much more effective either in soundbite levels and connecting very briefly with, ‘And this is what I want you to know, here’s why we should care about it or here’s why we should care about it, and here’s what we need to do.'” — Bill Jensen