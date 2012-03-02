Margaret Wheatley: Can a team lead themselves?

“We have known that teams are not only capable of leading themselves but are minimally at least 35% more productive. Minimally more than 35% more productive in a self-managed, leading-yourself environment since the 1940s in my field of organization behavior. There’s enormous data on this. Historically, we’ve had a lot of this data and we haven’t converted it to self-managed teams. And so the question or the conclusion is, well, power must be more important than productivity.” — Margaret Wheatley