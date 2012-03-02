Genevieve Bell: How do you deal with workplace anxiety and stress?

“I think in a kind of more organizational sense there’s a value to having really clear communication. To be as honest and transparent as you can be about everything that’s going on, so I try to be very straightforward and clear about what I’m doing and why I’m doing it and there’s no room for…people trying to read the tea leaves which just makes people more anxious. I think there’s merit in overcommunicating. And I think particularly right now there’s a merit in being physically present when you can be and in being not be reassuring exactly, but being clear about what people are doing when they’re doing them well and reawrading them accordingly.” — Genevieve Bell