Josh Klein: Free Your Mind: Making Hard Things Simple

“A lot of times someone who works with code will say, ‘That’s an elegant hack’ or ‘that’s an elegant piece of code’ or whatever it is.’ Well, looking at it looks like any other piece of code. How can you tell? Well it does everything it’s supposed to, it’s easy to understand, there’s nothing more than you absolutely need there, and it does it better than anything else, better than anyone’s ever thought of.” — Josh Klein