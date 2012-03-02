Antony Young: How do you ask a difficult question?

“I would start the question by asking, ‘Do you mind if I ask a difficult question?’ It shows that you are respectful of how that person might feel and gives them a signal of what’s coming up so they won’t feel ambushed with the question. But the part that is most important is what happens next. How you listen and respond to that person’s answer. I find people react positively if they feel that you are listening and reacting to what they have to say.” — Antony Young