advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mike Rowe: When Was the Last Time You Changed Your Mind About Something Important?

By Mike Rowe1 minute Read

“Well, on a personal level I would say none of your business, and on a business level I would say never. The only things that are really important in business I think are making money, working hard, having fun, and telling the truth. Everything else is just strategy and implementation and I change my mind about those things every day. That sounded glib, didn’t it? I would like to change my answer.” — Mike Rowe

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life