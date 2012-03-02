Mike Rowe: How do you know innovation when you see it?

“Well personally I don’t know what innovation looks like but people sure do like to talk about it. What ever happened to imitation? The ability to mass produce a good idea or perfectly replicate a new technology. Nobody wants to talk about that anymore and I think that’s weird because no one can succeed today without the ability to imitate yourselves. I’d guess I’d say that innovation gets all the glamour and it’s important but without imitation, it’s really just masturbation.” –Mike Rowe