Mike Rowe: Judgment Versus Experience, What Matters More?

“Well I think experience only matters if you learn from it. And since people make the same mistakes over and over again, I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with it. Ken Lay was experienced, right? John Thame, Bernie Madoff, Richard Nixon — terribly experienced. Judgement is the thing that matters. It comes from integrity and common sense, not experience. Oscar Wilde said, ‘Experience is just another name we give to our mistakes,’ which is why I’ve stopped updating my resume.” — Mike Rowe